Transfer gossip: Chelsea linked with Feyenoord’s Kokcu

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are interested in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, it’s claimed.

Arsenal have been linked with the Turkey Under-21 international, who is supposedly rated at £23m.

The Daily Express have picked up on a story by Dutch outlet Voetbal International which claimed that Chelsea could move for Kokcu.

Speculation over Pedro

There continues to be speculation over the future of Pedro.

Goal.com say Roma and Real Betis want the Spaniard, whose Chelsea contract is due to expire this summer.

Sevilla linked with Bakayoko

Sevilla are interested in signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports in his native France.

Sevilla previously pursued Bakayoko, who is on loan at Monaco from Chelsea.

And France Football suggest the La Liga club are ready to make a move for him this summer.







