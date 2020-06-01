Transfer gossip: Chelsea ‘leading PSG in Telles race’

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Alex Telles is again being linked with a move to Chelsea.

It comes amid reports that Leicester want more than £40m for Ben Chilwell, who has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

That has supposedly prompted the Blues to look at other left-backs.

Porto’s Telles was touted as a possible alternative to Chilwell for some time but reports recently suggested he was likely to join Paris St-Germain.

Now the Daily Express have picked up on a story by French outlet Le10 Sport claiming that Chelsea lead PSG in a battle to sign Telles.

Ajax’s Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has also been linked with a move to Chelsea of late.

Speculation over Willian’s future continues

Tottenham will only sign Willian if they offload Erik Lamela first, the Daily Star reckon.

Willian’s Chelsea contract expires this summer and he looks increasingly likely to leave.

He has been linked with a move to north London, having previously played under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

But it’s claimed that Mourinho will need to reduce his wage bill before a deal can be offered to Willian.

Jorginho still being linked with Juve

Juventus are supposedly ready to offer Chelsea three players as part of an exchange deal involving Jorginho.

The midfielder played under Juve boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea and Napoli and has been tipped to join him in Turin.

Miralem Pjanic was previously linked with a switch to the Bridge as part of a swap, but reportedly turned the move down.

The Express have picked up on reports claiming that Sarri is now willing to part with Douglas Costa, Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi in order to be reunited with Jorginho.

And Coutinho still being touted for move

Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Express say Barcelona are struggling to sell the former Liverpool star and that he could join the Blues on loan.









