Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Bayern Munich – Caballero shines as Blues keep Bayern at bay

Willy Caballero made two superb saves as Chelsea resisted an impressive attacking display to go in level at the interval.

Bayern Munich dominated possession in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge but were frustrated by the Argentine keeper, who twice had the better of Robert Lewandowski in one-on-one situations.

Thomas Muller also sent a brilliant curling effort narrowly wide of the far post and hit the bar with a deft backward header, while Kingsley Coman shot just wide of the near post.

Chelsea, who were unchanged from the side that beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday, struggled to retain possession for much of the half, but settled in the latter stages of the first period and still created some decent chances.

The lively Mason Mount dragged a shot wide of the near post and almost got on the end of a Ross Barkley cross, while Giroud was a fraction away getting a decisive touch to a teasing Mount centre.

But the best opening created by the hosts came in the final moments of the half, Marcos Alonso testing keeper Manuel Neuer with a stinging low shot after cutting inside on the left following a swift break.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Mount, Alonso, Giroud.

Subs: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Pedro, Willian, Abraham.







