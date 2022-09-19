Chelsea close to appointing Freund as sporting director

Chelsea are close to installing Red Bull Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as sporting director.

An agreement has almost been reached for Freund, 45, to leave the Austrian club, where he has been credited with the signings of the likes of Erling Haaland, Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta and Dayot Upamecano.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly appointed himself as interim sporting director in June, following his consortium’s takeover at Stamford Bridge, and is keen to bring in Freund to work with him.







Freund, who has been Salzburg’s sporting director since 2015, has built a reputation for talent-spotting and the use of data, with a number of top European clubs having previously shown an interest in appointing him.

He has rejected those opportunities to move on but has indicated that he would like the Chelsea role.

Boehly has made significant behind-the-scenes changes at the Bridge and the appointment of a sporting director has been a priority, with director Marina Granovskaia – who oversaw the club’s transfer dealings – and technical director Petr Cech having left their positions.







