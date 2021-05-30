Transfer gossip: Aston Villa reportedly want Chelsea duo

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Aston Villa are looking to sign both Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea this summer, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

Abraham is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, while Loftus-Cheek, who has been on loan at Fulham, also looks likely to move on.







The Daily Star Sunday say both players could join Villa assistant boss John Terry at the Midlands club and that the Chelsea legend will have a key role in the move to sign them.

The newspaper claim Villa are ready to pay in excess of £30m for Abraham, who scored 25 goals while on loan with them in their 2018/19 promotion-winning season.

It is also claimed that Southampton want Loftus-Cheek but that Villa are keen to snap him up.

Hoffman touted for move

Chelsea have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann.

The Blues and Tottenham are said to be showing an interest in the midfielder, who has been touted for a move to the Premier League for some time.

German publication Kicker claim both London clubs are keen to sign Hofmann during this summer’s transfer window.

Lukaku speculation

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku continues to be linked with a possible return to the club.

The striker’s future at Inter Milan is unclear and there have been reports that he could be brought back to Stamford Bridge.

And the Express have picked up on reports in Lukaku’s native Belgium claiming that talks have already begun with his agent over a potential move to Chelsea.

Magpies linked with Barkley

Newcastle are interested in signing Ross Barkley, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder has been on loan at Aston Villa, where he fell out of favour after a decent start.

Blues tipped to sell players

The Express have picked up on a report that Chelsea are planning to sell five players this summer.

It comes amid speculation about who might move on in order to make room for new signings.

The club are tipped to ship out Kepa Arrizalabaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham.

The story originally appeared in Irish publication Sunday World.







