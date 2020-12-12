Transfer gossip: Bayern reportedly decide against Hudson-Odoi move

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Bayern Munich remain interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi but will not make a move for the Chelsea youngster in January, according to Goal.com.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, prompting speculation that the German club could make another attempt to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

Goal.com believe Bayern will not do so but still regard Hudson-Odoi as a potential future signing.

Bild claim Chelsea want Alaba

Chelsea continue to be linked with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austria international’s contract expires at the end of the season and reports recently claimed that Chelsea plan to hold talks with him in January, when he will be able to negotiate with other clubs.

The Sun have now picked up on German newspaper Bild claiming that Chelsea are one of four possible destinations for Alaba, the others being Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.

Alaba’s agent has been keen to talk up apparent interest among clubs in the player.

Gilmour linked with Rangers return

Billy Gilmour’s former club Rangers want to take him back to Glasgow on loan, The Scottish Sun say.

It comes amid speculation that Gilmour could be loaned out for the second half of the season.

Reports in Italy suggest Juventus and Napoli want him.

Gilmour, who has impressed in his first-team outings for the Blues, is back in action after a knee injury.

The Mirror recently picked up on Calciomercato claiming that Juve are preparing to make a move for Gilmour during next month’s transfer window.

Calciomercato have since also claimed that Napoli are keen on Gilmour as well.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted there is no truth in reports linking his club with Gilmour.

Blues linked with Polish defender Walukiewicz

The Sun have picked up on reports linking Chelsea with Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz.

It comes after reports in the Italian media claimed that the Blues, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Walukiewicz.

That is despite the Pole only recently signing a new contract which runs until 2024.

Romagnoli again touted for Chelsea move

The Mirror have also picked up on more reports linking Chelsea with Alessio Romagnoli.

The AC Milan defender has previously been touted for a move to west London and 90min.com have claimed that Chelsea have identified him as a possible signing.

Chelsea keen on White, Sky say

Chelsea are interested in Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to Sky Sports.

White was linked with top Premier League clubs after playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion while on loan at the Yorkshire side last season.

He has also done well in the top flight for Brighton this term and Sky Sports say he is being monitored by Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Giroud speculation continues

Speculation remains over the future of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who continues to be linked with a move to Italy.

The Daily Mail have picked up on Italian outlet Tuttosport suggesting that Inter Milan’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Giroud on loan in January.

Giroud has also been linked with Juventus – Calciomercato claim he could be heading to Turin.

Blues monitoring Bondswell, Telegraph say

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the progress of England Under 18 left-back Matthew Bondswell.

Chelsea and West Ham have been showing an interest in him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tomori linked with Newcastle

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a possible loan move to Newcastle.

Tomori has slipped down the pecking order of centre-backs at the Bridge and it seems likely that he will move elsewhere during the second half of the season in order to get regular game time.

And the Northern Echo suggest he could be an option for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who is expected to be restricted to loan signings when the transfer window reopens in January.

Chelsea ready to offload Rudiger – ESPN

There also continues to be speculation over the future of Antonio Rudiger.

