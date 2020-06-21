Aston Villa v Chelsea player ratings



Chelsea resumed their Premier League season with a fine comeback win against Aston Villa. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

He made a decent save from Anwar el Ghazi’s 20-yard strike and had no chance with Kortney Hause’s miscued close-range effort.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

The Spanish defender was heavily involved in attack throughout and although he will feel partly responsible for Villa’s goal when he failed to attack the far-post delivery, he more than made amends with two fine crosses which led to goals.

Andreas Christensen: 6

He was guilty of ball-watching when Villa went ahead but otherwise impressed, looking strong in the air and composed on the deck.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

A standard mix of rugged defending with the odd shaky moment and some over-ambitious passing. He was rarely troubled but one notable second-half lapse could easily have led to a goal.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Alonso took up some great positions in attack, but too often failed to make the most of them.



Mason Mount: 8

The England midfielder almost scored with a fierce strike in the first half and was bright and effective and always likely to set up a goal, as he did with his direct running for Olivier Giroud’s winner.

N’Golo Kante: 8

The Frenchman played the complete midfield role, showing typical defensive awareness and a full range of passing from deep. Kante barely wasted possession and provided dependable defensive protection.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

An influential figure in the first half as Chelsea completely bossed the game, Kovacic was a whisker away from opening the scoring with a rasping strike from the edge of the box but was taken off within 10 minutes of the restart.

Willian: 7

Another who looked sharp and full of running but his final ball was not always up to scratch. He almost scored with a fine late shot from the edge of the box that was tipped over.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 5

It was wonderful to see Loftus-Cheek back after more than a year, but he was tentative, understandably off the pace and way off his best. He struggled to get involved although he was close to sliding in Mount’s drilled first-half cross.

Olivier Giroud: 7

Giroud’s goal was taken with the poise you would expect from the classy striker, swivelling neatly and firing home a vital winner, albeit with the help of a deflection. His link-up play was also of the usual standard and he fully justified his start.

Christian Pulisic: 7

A brilliantly controlled finish soon after coming on was the perfect start and his energy and urgency provided a welcome lift.

Ross Barkley: 7

Like Pulisic, Barkley’s dynamism was important and the double introduction was a smart move by boss Frank Lampard.

Tammy Abraham: 6

He had little time to or chance to make an impact.







