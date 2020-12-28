Transfer gossip: Atletico reportedly in talks to sign Alonso on loan

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Marcos Alonso on loan from Chelsea, according to The Independent.

Alonso is not in Blues boss Frank Lampard’s plans and has long been tipped to move when the January transfer window opens.

And Atletico are said to be discussing a deal to take him on loan for the second half of the season.

Blues linked with Caicedo

Chelsea are said to be keen on Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Reports recently suggested that Manchester United are set to sign the 19-year-old for £4.5m from Independiente del Valle.







But the Daily Mail say United’s talks are in fact not at an advanced stage and that Chelsea are in the running to sign him.

Newcastle are also said to be interested in Caicedo, who has played four times for his country.

Chelsea ‘willing to allow Hudson-Odoi to leave’

Chelsea are willing to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi in January, it is claimed.

The Express have picked up on Ian McGarry, who is described as a ‘football transfer expert’, suggesting that Hudson-Odoi could leave Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi, who was previously targeted by Bayern Munich, faces competition for a place at Chelsea from the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

“It’s our understanding that there are some issues regarding the overload of attacking midfielders in Chelsea’s squad,” McGarry said on the Transfer Window Podcast.

“I think we all realise and know they spent heavily, obviously, in the summer and indeed last January (2019) if you count Christian Pulisic.

“They also invested heavily in a new contract for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

“It’s our information that Frank Lampard is becoming slightly frustrated by the size and the imbalance of his squad, and would be willing to allow Hudson-Odoi to leave the club.”

Moyes wants Giroud – Mirror

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is again being touted for a possible move to West Ham.

Giroud, 34, has been linked with the Hammers several times in the past and has discussed joining them.

The Daily Mirror say manager David Moyes is keen to take Giroud to east London and is willing to offload Andriy Yarmalenko in order to fund the deal.

Chelsea also linked with Haaland

Chelsea are among English clubs being linked with Erling Haaland.

The Sun are one of several UK newspapers to pick up on reports in Germany claiming the Blues are keen on the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Ugbo bid rejected – Sun

Chelsea have turned down a bid for striker Ike Ugbo, The Sun reports.

Ugbo, 22, has scored 10 goals in 15 matches for Cercle Bruge this season while on loan with the Belgian club.

And The Sun reports that Russian top-flight outfit FC Rostov offered £3m for Ugbo, who has previously been on loan at Barnsley, Scunthorpe and MK Dons.

Reports in Belgium have suggested that several other clubs have been showing an interest in Ugbo because of his performances there.

Alaba still being touted for move

Chelsea continue to be among clubs linked with David Alaba.

The Bayern Munich defender’s contract expires this summer and there has been speculation over his future.

The Express say Manchester City and Manchester United are both also interested in him.







