FA Cup final line-ups: Kovacic and Lukaku start for Chelsea, five Liverpool changes

Mateo Kovacic starts for Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, as does Romelu Lukaku, while Kai Havertz misses out with a hamstring problem.

Striker Lukaku keeps his place after scoring three goals in two games, while Kovacic has been patched up and plays despite an ankle problem. Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah also get starting places.

Kovacic partners Jorginho in midfield. N’Golo Kante has to settle for a place on the bench along with Cesar Azpilicueta.









Liverpool, meanwhile, make five changes from their recent game against Aston Villa, including a recall for former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

Subs: Kepa, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip







