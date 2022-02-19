Crystal Palace v Chelsea line-ups: Pulisic and Sarr start

Christian Pulisic starts for Chelsea today along with Malang Sarr.

N’Golo Kante is alongside Jorginho in midfield, while the fit-again Ruben Loftus-Cheek is among the substitutes. There is also a place on the bench for youngster Harvey Vale.







Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both injured.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, McArthur, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Substitutes: Butland, Milivojevic, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Adaramola.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Sarr, Havertz, Ziyech, Lukaku.

Substitutes: Kepa, Alonso, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Kenedy, Vale.







