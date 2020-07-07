Crystal Palace v Chelsea line-ups: Gilmour plays, Jorginho snubbed, two Palace changes

Billy Gilmour has been chosen ahead of Jorginho to start for Chelsea in tonight’s derby.

With midfielders N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic out injured, youngster Gilmour gets another chance to impress. Jorginho is again on the bench.







Palace, meanwhile, make two changes, with Scott Dann and Cheikhou Kouyaté replacing Mamadou Sakho and Jaïro Riedewald.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Mount, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi. Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Meyer, Townsend, Sakho, McCarthy, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald.







