Chilwell injury ‘doesn’t look good’ – Potter

Graham Potter admitted it “doesn’t look good” for Ben Chilwell after the Chelsea left-back suffered a hamstring injury in the final moments against Dinamo Zagreb.

He was in obvious distress as he limped off the field and now looks highly likely to miss the World Cup.

It’s a further blow for Chilwell, who suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in November 2021, sidelining him for most of last season. He also endured the disappointment of not getting any game time for England during the European Championships last year.







“It doesn’t look positive for Ben,” Blues boss Potter said after the 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s pulled up with a hamstring issue and we’ll have to have it scanned to determine the extent of the injury. But it’s not great.

“Fingers crossed when we have it scanned it’s not as bad as we fear, but it doesn’t look good at the moment.”

Raheem Sterling equalised and Denis Zakaria scored the winner of his debut as Chelsea, already through to the knockout phase, came from behind in the final Champions League group game.

But the victory was very much spoilt by the injury to Chilwell.

“It’s a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening,” said Potter.







