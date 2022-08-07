Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi set for move

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea, probably on loan, before the transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old was not in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Everton, where Jorginho’s penalty gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a winning start to the campaign.

Hudson-Odoi has made it clear he wants first-team football, while Chelsea have indicated they will let him go elsewhere.







His representatives are looking to arrange a move for him, with a number of clubs interested in taking him for the rest of the season.

German outfit Borussia Dortmund have a long-standing interest in Hudson-Odoi and are believed to be keen to snap him up now he is available.

He is under contract until 2024, having signed a five-year deal after being pursued by Bayern Munich in 2019.

Hudson-Odoi initially wanted to join Bayern but committed his future to Chelsea after being given a run in the side.

Now he is out of the first-team picture again, he has told the club he wants to move.

Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso is set to leave Chelsea for Barcelona.







