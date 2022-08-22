Emerson looks set to complete West Ham move

Emerson Palmieri looks on course to join West Ham.

Chelsea have been in talks with the east London club and an agreement now appears to be close.

His first-team prospects at Chelsea are slim as he is currently behind Ben Chilwell and recent signing Marc Cucurella in the pecking order.







Emerson, 28, spent last season in France, on loan at Lyon, and a number of Italian clubs have since shown an interest in him.

But he looks likely to remain in London, with Hammers boss David Moyes keen for a deal to be done.







