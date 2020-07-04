Chelsea v Watford line-ups: Rudiger, Alonso and Abraham out as Lampard makes changes



Frank Lampard has made changes for tonight’s game, dropping Antonio Rudiger from the Chelsea side.

Rudiger and Marcos Alonso, both woeful in the midweek defeat at West Ham, make way for Kurt Zouma and Reece James.

Tammy Abraham is also out – he drops to the bench with Olivier Giroud recalled to lead the attack.

With Mateo Kovacic out injured, Mason Mount is back in. There is a place on the bench for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Mount, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour. Watford: Foster, Femenia, Mariappa, Dawson, Kabasele, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Chalobah, Sarr, Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Cleverley, Welbeck, Masina, Cathcart, Joao Pedro, Gray, Holebas, Pereyra.







