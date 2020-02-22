Chelsea v Tottenham line-ups: Giroud starts, Abraham & Ruben subs, four Spurs changes

Olivier Giroud starts for Chelsea and Tammy Abraham is on the bench – where he is joined by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Giroud starts because Abraham is still not fully fit following his recent injury.





Loftus-Cheek’s return to the squad after a ruptured Achilles tendon is a huge boost for Chelsea, who are without the injured N’Golo Kante.

Kante is replaced by Ross Barkley and there is a place on the bench for Billy Gilmour.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has also been nursing an injury, misses out. So too does Michy Batshuayi, who struggled against Manchester United and is not even in the matchday squad.

Willy Caballero continues in goal in place of the dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Blues boss Frank Lampard appears to have opted for a three-man central defence, with Reece James and the recalled Marcos Alonso operating as wing-backs.

Tottenham, like Chelsea, make four changes. Dele Alli is among their substitutes despite the visitors’ attacking options being limited by injuries.

Jan Vertonghen, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele all come in for the visitors.

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Mount, Giroud.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Abraham, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour. Tottenham: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Ndombele, Winks, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Moura.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Alli, Aurier, Fernandes.







