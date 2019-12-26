Chelsea v Southampton line-ups: Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho start, Saints duo miss out

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as does Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta has been passed fit despite picking up a slight injury against Tottenham, while Hudson-Odoi plays in place of Christian Pulisic.





Jorginho also returns, with Mason Mount joining Pulisic on the bench. Mateo Kovacic is suspended.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has again opted for a 3-4-3 formation, but with Emerson Palmieri on the left rather than Marcos Alonso, who is not in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Southampton are without the injured Moussa Djenepo and Shane Long.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi. Southampton: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Obafemi, Adams

Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Ings, Romeu, Boufal, Danso.







