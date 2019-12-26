Chelsea v Southampton line-ups: Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho start, Saints duo miss out
Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as does Cesar Azpilicueta.
Azpilicueta has been passed fit despite picking up a slight injury against Tottenham, while Hudson-Odoi plays in place of Christian Pulisic.
Jorginho also returns, with Mason Mount joining Pulisic on the bench. Mateo Kovacic is suspended.
Blues boss Frank Lampard has again opted for a 3-4-3 formation, but with Emerson Palmieri on the left rather than Marcos Alonso, who is not in the matchday squad.
Meanwhile, Southampton are without the injured Moussa Djenepo and Shane Long.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi.
Southampton: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Obafemi, Adams
Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Ings, Romeu, Boufal, Danso.