Half-time: Chelsea 0 Southampton 1 – woe for Hudson-Odoi as Saints lead at the Bridge

An error by Callum Hudson-Odoi led to Southampton going ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had most of the possession but, after Hudson-Odoi gave the ball away, Southampton counter-attacked and Michael Obafemi curled in a brilliant shot from near the edge of the penalty area.

The recalled Hudson-Odoi has struggled so far, losing possession on other occasions and failing to find his range with a number of crosses.

Cesar Azpilicueta was passed fit despite picking up a slight injury against Tottenham, while Hudson-Odoi is playing in place of Christian Pulisic.





Jorginho also returned, with Mason Mount joining Pulisic on the bench. Mateo Kovacic is suspended.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has again opted for a 3-4-3 formation, but with Emerson Palmieri on the left rather than Marcos Alonso, who is not in the matchday squad.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi.







