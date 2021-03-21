Chelsea v Sheffield United line-ups: Pulisic starts, youngster plays in midfield in much-changed team



Christian Pulisic is among those starting for Chelsea in today’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Olivier Giroud will lead the line, with Pulisic and Mason Mount supporting.







It looks like Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma will play in the back three, with Emerson and Callum Hudson-Odoi as the wing-backs.

Billy Gilmour is given a chance to impress in midfield, alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are without a number of injured players, including former Brentford duo Jack O’Connell and John Egan.

Chelsea: Kepa, Zouma, Christensen, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Kovacic, Emerson, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud.

Subs: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Kante, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Baldock, Jagielka, Stevens, Osborn, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, McGoldrick, McBurnie.

Subs: Foderingham, Lowe, Gordon, Burke, Brewster, Brunt, Mousset, Bryan, Ndiaye.







