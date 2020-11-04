Chelsea v Rennes line-ups: Havertz tests positive for Covid-19, Jorginho plays

Click here for live text commentary from the game at Stamford Bridge

Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19, Chelsea have announced.

The German has been replaced in the side by Jorginho – the Blues’ only change from the win at Burnley.







Thiago Silva, recently rested by boss Frank Lampard, plays this time, while Reece James again gets the nod ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Abraham.

Subs: Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Caballero, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Ziger.







