Chelsea v Nottingham Forest line-ups: Hudson-Odoi & Batshuayi play, youngster on bench

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley are among the players starting for Chelsea in today’s FA Cup game.

Youngster Tariq Lamptey, who came on in the win against Arsenal, is among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud. Nottingham Forest: Smith, Jenkinson, Dawson, Figueiredo, Ribeiro, Yates, Semedo, Carvalho, Johnson, Mighten, Adomah.

Subs: Shelvey, Benalouane, Fornah, Sole, En-Neyan, Hefele, Gabriel.







