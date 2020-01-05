Half-time: Chelsea 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Hudson-Odoi delivers in cup clash

Goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley have given Chelsea a deserved lead over Championship side Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi set the tone with his second goal of the season just seven minutes into the FA Cup third round tie – a year to the day since the two sides met at the same stage in the competition – taking a touch to cut inside and beat goalkeeper Jordan Smith at his near post after good work from Pedro.

Chelsea dictated much of the play throughout, though they suffered a scare as referee Peter Bankes awarded a penalty for Forest midway through the opening period, after Fikayo Tomori brought down teenager Alex Mighten, only for VAR to overturn the decision due to an offside in the build-up.

And the impressive Hudson-Odoi was involved again shortly after the half-hour mark when he unleashed a low drive that was parried by Smith but only into the path of fellow England international Barkley, who reacted quickly to steer in and double the Blues’ lead going into the break.

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud.







