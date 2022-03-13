Chelsea v Newcastle line-ups: Four Blues changes, Magpies duo miss out

Chelsea make four changes for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta is out along with Reece James, while Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech are recalled and Malang Sarr comes in for Thiago Silva, who is on the bench along with Mateo Kovacic and Saul Niguez.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are without Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock because of illness.







Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Almiron; Murphy, Wood.

Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, De Bolle, St Maximin, Ritchie.









