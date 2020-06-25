Half-time: Pulisic goal means Chelsea lead – and Liverpool are on verge of title
Christian Pulisic’s superb goal nine minutes before half-time put Chelsea ahead at Stamford Bridge.
The visitors have had most of the possession but were undone by a mix-up involving İlkay Gündoğan and Benjamin Mendy following a Manchester City free-kick deep inside the Chelsea half.
Pulisic pounced, went past Mendy and finished emphatically.
With Sergio Aguero out injured, City are playing without an out and out striker – and the unpredictable movement of their attacking players has caused Chelsea problems.
Nevertheless, there have been few sights of goal for City.
Fernandinho’s header from Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick being tipped over by Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the closest they went to scoring when they were on top.
Chelsea then enjoyed a spell of pressure of their own and Fernandinho’s block denied Ross Barkley at point-blank range as the midfielder attempted to divert Mason Mount’s shot into the net.
But there was no escape for Pep Guardiola’s side when Pulisic scored in fine style.
A Chelsea win against second-placed City would confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud
Subs: Caballero, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Kovacic, James, Gilmour.