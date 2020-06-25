Half-time: Pulisic goal means Chelsea lead – and Liverpool are on verge of title

Chelsea 1 Man City 0 36' Pulisic

Christian Pulisic’s superb goal nine minutes before half-time put Chelsea ahead at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors have had most of the possession but were undone by a mix-up involving İlkay Gündoğan and Benjamin Mendy following a Manchester City free-kick deep inside the Chelsea half.

Pulisic pounced, went past Mendy and finished emphatically.

With Sergio Aguero out injured, City are playing without an out and out striker – and the unpredictable movement of their attacking players has caused Chelsea problems.

Nevertheless, there have been few sights of goal for City.

Fernandinho’s header from Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick being tipped over by Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the closest they went to scoring when they were on top.

Chelsea then enjoyed a spell of pressure of their own and Fernandinho’s block denied Ross Barkley at point-blank range as the midfielder attempted to divert Mason Mount’s shot into the net.

But there was no escape for Pep Guardiola’s side when Pulisic scored in fine style.

A Chelsea win against second-placed City would confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Caballero, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Kovacic, James, Gilmour.







