Chelsea v Man City line-ups: Three Blues changes, eight for City, Abraham axed

Chelsea have made three changes to their starting line-up for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Kepa is in goal, while Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech also in.







Tammy Abraham has again been left out of the squad, fuelling speculation about his future.

Manchester City, meanwhile, make eight changes. Only Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Ruben Dias keep their places.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Ziyech, Werner.

Subs: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud.

Man City: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden.







