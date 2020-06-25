Chelsea v Man City line-ups: Pulisic starts, two Blues changes, City make six

Christian Pulisic has been given a starting place for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley is also in the Blues side, while Olivier Giroud keeps his place.

Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek drop to the bench where they are joined by Jorginho, who has served a ban. Tammy Abraham is again a substitute.

City, who are without injured striker Sergio Aguero, have made six changes, recalling Raheem Sterling and former Chelsea man Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Caballero, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Kovacic, James, Gilmour. Man City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Jesus, Zinchenko, Sane, David Silva, Otamendi, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer.







