Chelsea v Liverpool line-ups: Sanchez passed fit, champions make six changes

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez starts after shaking off a knock – so the Blues are unchanged from their last league game.

Champions Liverpool, meanwhile, have made six changes from the side which beat Tottenham 5-1.

Kostas Tsimikas and Jarrel Quansah come in for Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, while in midfield there are starting places for Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

And up front, Diogo Jota is in for Luis Diaz.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley.