Chelsea v Liverpool line-ups: Kante and Fofana return, Reds stars left out

N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana both start for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Caretaker boss Bruno appears to have opted for a switch from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2, moving Reece James to right wing-back.









The Blues face a much-changed Liverpool line-up, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all on the bench and Virgil van Dijk absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Sterling, Mount, Gallagher, Madueke.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Firmino, Nunez, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Melo, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.







