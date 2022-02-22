Chelsea v Lille line-ups: Lukaku left out, Azpilicueta back, Mount a sub

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the Chelsea side for tonight’s Champions League clash.

The striker, who touched the ball only seven times against Crystal Palace on Saturday, is among the substitutes at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz leads the attack, while Cesar Azpilicueta returns to the starting line-up after missing the Palace game with a minor injury.







Mason Mount is back in the squad after an ankle injury and is on the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Jorginho, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale.

Lille: Jardim, Djalo, Botman, Fonte, Celik, Andre, Xeka, Onana, Bamba, Renato Sanches, DaviD.

Subs: Grbic, Raux, Gudmundsson, Ben Arfa, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Gomes, Weah, Zhegrova, Bradaric.







