Chelsea v Everton line-ups: Gilmour & Kepa play, youngsters on bench, three Everton changes



Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga start for Chelsea in today’s game at Stamford Bridge and Willian has been passed fit.

Gilmour, so impressive against Liverpool in midweek, gets another chance to shine as Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante are both injured and Jorginho is suspended.





Like Kovacic, Willian was taken off against Liverpool with an Achilles injury. However, the Brazilian’s problem is less serious and he is able to play.

Meanwhile, keeper Kepa is retained by boss Frank Lampard, who gives places on the bench to youngsters Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja.

Everton’s former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti makes three changes.

Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines and Theo Walcott are replaced by Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Digne and Bernard back in the side.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Batshuayi, James, Tomori, Anjorin, Broja. Everton: Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Bernard, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Walcott, Mina, Iwobi, Kean, Gordon.







