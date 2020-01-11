Chelsea v Burnley line-ups: Barkley in, no Kante, youngsters play, Clarets trio miss out

Ross Barkley starts in midfield for Chelsea – there is no N’Golo Kante in the Blues’ matchday squad.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are among the players also starting, as is Andreas Christensen. Cesar Azpilicueta is at left-back.





Burnley, meanwhile, are without the injured Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson and the ill Jay Rodriguez.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Pedro, Zouma, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Tomori, Emerson. Burnley: Pope, Lowton Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Lennon, Wood.

Subs: Hart, Gibson, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Koiki.







