Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund line-ups: James starts for Blues

Reece James has been passed fit to start for Chelsea in tonight’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

James replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the Blues, who are 1-0 down from the first leg.









Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella comes in for Benoit Badiashile, who, like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is not in Chelsea’s Champions League squad.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Fofana, Cucurella, Chilwell, Kovacic, Fernandez, Sterling, Havertz, Felix.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Hall, Chukwuemeka

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer, Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Emre Can, Salih Ozcan, Brandt, Bellingham, Reus, Haller.

Subs: Kobel, Unbehaun, Reyna, Dahoud, Hummels, Modeste, Malen, Meunier, Passlack, Rothe, Bynoe-Gittens, Coulibaly.







