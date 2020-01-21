Chelsea v Arsenal line-ups: No James, change in midfield, Gunners stars miss out

Reece James misses the London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were hopeful the young right-back would be passed fit despite taking a knock to the back of the knee against Newcastle.

But he has not recovered in time, so Emerson starts and Cesar Azpilicueta moves across to right-back.

Blues boss Frank Lampard makes two changes from the Newcastle game. The other is in midfield, where Mateo Kovacic comes in for Mason Mount.

Arsenal defender Sokratis is out because of illness, while Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson are out too along with the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

Subs: Caballero, Alonso, Barkley, Pedro, Zouma, Mount, Batshuayi. Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Willock, Guendouzi, Nketiah.







