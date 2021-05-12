Chelsea v Arsenal: Kepa in, no Kante, Havertz up front, youngsters on bench, five Gunners changes

Kepa Arrizabalaga is in goal for Chelsea for tonight’s derby at Stamford Bridge, where Kai Havertz leads the Blues’ attack.

Billy Gilmour also starts, with Timo Werner dropping to the bench and N’Golo Kante absent from the squad.







There are places on the Chelsea bench for youngsters Valentino Livramento and Tino Anjorin.

In total there are seven changes made by boss Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal, meanwhile, make five changes to the team that beat West Brom at the weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes in along with Kieran Tierney, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Pablo Marí.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Gilmour, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Alonso, Werner, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Emerson, Anjorin, Livramento.

Arsenal Leno, Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Tierney, Partey, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang.

Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Ceballos, Lacazette, Willian, Cedric, Pepe, Chambers, Martinelli.

Click here for live text commentary from tonight’s game.







