Chelsea v Ajax player ratings

Chelsea stormed back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Ajax in an incredible Champions League encounter. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Had a tough night, especially early on. Unlucky to deflect the third goal into his own net but should not have been beaten by the free-kick. Fine save to deny Ajax substitute Edson Alvarez

Fikayo Tomori: 6

Another opportunity to partner Kurt Zouma in the rearguard. Settled into his normal game, as Ajax were restricted for much of the second half.

Kurt Zouma: 6

Lacked concentration to deal with Ajax’s clinical set-pieces. Almost compensated with a fabulous, driving run at the start of the second half, before blazing a shot well over.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

The Blues skipper was caught static, playing Quincy Promes onside for Ajax’s second goal. Moved to left-back in the second half with Frank Lampard making a tactical switch. Forced home Chelsea’s second from close range.

Marcos Alonso: 4

Terrible. Replaced at half-time by James.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Found the counter-attacking threat of Ajax hard to handle. The Croat was culpable for Ajax’s fourth goal when allowing Donny van de Beek to stroke home.

Jorginho: 7

Calmly despatched the fourth-minute penalty to draw Chelsea level amid a dramatic start at Stamford Bridge. And kept cool again to drag Chelsea back into matters, again from the spot.

Willian: 6

Normally so vibrant for Chelsea, he was kept very quiet by Ajax’s experienced defender Daley Blind.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Won the penalty in the fourth minute, chopped down by Joel Veltman, as the Blues looked to atone for losing the early goal to the Dutch side. Another whose passing lacked accuracy when it really mattered.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Had an early strike chalked off for offside. Led Chelsea’s attack after the interval but saw both a couple of close-range headers and a shot saved.

Mason Mount: 6

Always a willing runner but occasionally his passing in the final third was awry at times when Chelsea were in dangerous positions. Taken off injured in the second half.

Reece James: 7

On for the second half in place of Alonso. Deployed on the right side of defence and weighed in with what could prove to be a precious goal in the group to make it 4-4. Impressed again.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Came on for the injured Mount in 58 minutes. Didn’t make enough of an impact, despite working hard.

Michy Batshuayi: 6

Came on for Kovacic late on. Unlucky to see a shot parried away by Onana as Chelsea chased a winner.







