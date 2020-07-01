Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

There continues to be speculation over the future of Kai Havertz amid reports of a possible move to Chelsea.

Reports recently claimed that Chelsea were in talks over a deal to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Blues boss Frank Lampard subsequently denied that a bid had been submitted for the Germany international.

The Daily Telegraph have since claimed that Chelsea are set to make Leverkusen an offer for Havertz, who has been linked with several other top clubs.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the player.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, have suggested that Chelsea might be using Havertz as a smokescreen and could in fact be pursuing other targets, such as Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jadon Sancho.

The Express base this on Chelsea’s signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, which the newspaper say were “surprising” – despite both players being linked with the Blues.



Chelsea and City want Ake, Sun claim

Chelsea are battling with Manchester City for the signing of Nathan Ake, The Sun have claimed.

Ake was sold to Bournemouth by Chelsea three years ago and has been linked with a possible return to Stamford Bridge from the south-coast club.

The Sun say the Dutch defender is wanted by City boss Pep Guardiola this summer.

Lampard: No Chelsea move for Gomes

Lampard has insisted there is no prospect of Chelsea signing Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes.

It follows reports that midfielder Gomes is set to leave United after rejecting a contract offer and that Chelsea could snap him up.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Chelsea for some time and reports have claimed the club have made him a lucrative offer.

However, speaking at a news conference via video on Tuesday afternoon, Lampard said Gomes had “never been mentioned at my end” as a potential signing.



Ajax duo linked again

Chelsea also continue to be linked with Ajax duo Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Onana is one of a host of keepers to have been linked with Chelsea amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Argentine left-back Tagliafico has been touted as a possible signing should the Blues not be able agree a deal for Ben Chilwell.

England international Chilwell has been linked with Chelsea for some time but Leicester reportedly want as much as £80m for him.

The Sun reports that both Onana and Tagliafico have been told they can leave Ajax, potentially paving the way for them to move to the Bridge.







