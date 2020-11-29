Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings

Chelsea were forced to settle for a point against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the draw with a typically cautious Jose Mourinho side.

Edouard Mendy: 7

An excellent first-half save from a rasping Serge Aurier strike caught the eye and Mendy was dominant and inspired confidence with his catching and distribution.







Reece James: 8

Two stunning crosses that could easily have led to goals for Tammy Abraham early in the second half once again showed his quality and technique is every bit as impressive as his pace and strength.

Kurt Zouma: 7

Zouma played with a zip to his passing and an obvious understanding of the need to keep the tempo high against a side who sat off and were of limited ambition. He defended well until a troubling injury-time lapse that could easily have led to Spurs stealing victory.

Thiago Silva: 8

The Brazilian cruised through the game, never looking like he had to get out of second gear.

Ben Chilwell: 8

He never looked concerned in his defensive work and, at the other end, asked questions of Tottenham with his willingness to support at all times.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Busy and at the heart of the action from the first whistle, Kante is thriving in the simplicity of the role that so suits his game.

Mateo Kovacic: 9

An outstanding defensive display by the Croatian, who broke up play throughout and never lost concentration against the threat of a Spurs counter-attack, and also used the ball expertly when dribbling away from danger – and with his passing.

Mason Mount: 7

Always involved and always showing for the ball in tight areas, Mount also so nearly won the game with a stunning strike that Hugo Lloris just kept out in the final 10 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

A relatively quiet day for Ziyech, whose class was always simmering away without quite managing to make the difference.

Timo Werner: 7

He was deprived of a glorious goal when his first-half strike was marginally offside, but was typically alert and lively and remained a threat despite having limited space in behind with Tottenham defending so deep.

Tammy Abraham: 5

Abraham’s presence and ability to win the ball stood out, as did a couple of neat turns but he should have done better with both the crosses by James and a fine centre by Werner after the break.

Christian Pulisic: 6

The American winger looked surprisingly sharp on his welcome return from injury and a couple of highly promising runs could easily have led to late goals.

Olivier Giroud: 6

The midweek matchwinner against Rennes caused some late panic. Giroud was unable to repeat his heroics although he had the chance when a with a tough injury-time volley following a poor backpass.

Kai Havertz: 6

His introduction rammed home Frank Lampard’s clear intent to take all the points, however he did not see enough of the ball to bring about a victory that would have taken the Blues to the top of the league.

