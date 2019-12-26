Chelsea v Southampton player ratings

Chelsea slumped to another shock home defeat, this time going down 2-0 against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Could do little to stop Southampton striker Michael Obafemi from scoring the opening goal on 31 minutes. A fine save to deny Nathan Redmond as Saints looked for a second on the counter attack, before being eventually undone again.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Chelsea’s main man in boss Frank Lampard’s back three, trialled again following the 2-0 victory at Tottenham four days ago. Lost his way against Redmond at times.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Lacked sufficient speed and concentration, allowing Obafemi to nip past him just within the penalty area to fire home the opening goal. Paid the price by being replaced by Mason Mount at the interval.

Fikayo Tomori: 5

Another disappointment for the Blues. Failed to properly anticipate Southampton’s counter-attack which led to Chelsea going a goal down. Cautioned in the 60th minute as frustration edged in.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Pushed forward down the right flank in the second half but didn’t really do enough to threaten. Headed over the bar in the latter stages but, overall, an afternoon the Chelsea captain will wish to forget.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Always willing to drive Chelsea forward but his touch let him down on occasions – including an unfortunate contribution which led to Redmond netting the second goal for Southampton.

Jorginho: 6

Back in the Blues’ starting 11 after having to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench at Tottenham. Booked for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hiojbjerg as his frustration took hold. Nowhere near his best.

Emerson: 6

Deployed on the left side of a middle four in place of Marcos Alonso. Didn’t do enough offensively to warrant an extended run in this side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5

Curled a lovely 20-yard shot just over the bar in the 53rd minute as the Blues chased a leveller, in an otherwise poor showing. Gave the ball away in the build up to the opening goal and in general struggled badly. Replaced by Christian Pulisic on 67 minutes.

Willian: 6

Plenty of trickery from the Brazilian but his final touch let him down on several occasions. Nowhere near his most dangerous.

Tammy Abraham: 5

The Blues forward found the going tough against Saints stoppers Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek. Completely off colour against a well-disciplined outfit.

Mason Mount: 6

A half-time substitute for the disappointing Zouma. Battled gamely against James Ward-Prowse to help the Blues break down a solid rearguard.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Came on for Hudson-Odoi to add some zest to the quest for an equaliser. Worked hard to assist the frontline to no avail.



