Chelsea v Sheffield United player ratings

Chelsea are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Sheffield United. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

His goal led a charmed life at times, but he produced an important second-half save to help his team seal the win.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Solid and composed at the back before being replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta shortly after the hour mark.

Kurt Zouma: 6

Strolled through the first half but it was a different story in the second, when the centre-back was certainly kept busy and needed to produce a couple of vital blocks.

Emerson Palmieri: 6

Did OK, but didn’t look particularly comfortable playing as a left-sided centre-back. He had to curb his instinct to burst forward and didn’t quite gel with Ben Chilwell, with United getting some joy down that flank.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Quiet. Lively for parts of the first half but looked short of his best both at right wing-back and then when deployed in a more advanced position.

Billy Gilmour: 7

Class again. Pulled the strings in midfield before going off with 18 minutes remaining.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Reliable alongside Gilmour, where he calmly kept things ticking over.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Involved in both goals, with his shot diverted into his own net by Oliver Norwood for the first and the second coming after Chilwell’s cross set up Hakim Ziyech. Did well going forward but was caused some problems defensively.

Christian Pulisic: 8

A stand-out player for Chelsea, although he’ll be disappointed not to have scored. Was twice unable to find a way past keeper Aaron Ramsdale after getting through on goal. The American showed great anticipation for the first chance, pouncing after Norwood lost possession, and for the second he cleverly dodged two challenges, but on both occasions Ramsdale stood firm.

Mason Mount: 7

Not at his swashbuckling best but showed good movement and some nice touches, especially when Chelsea were in control in the first half.

Olivier Giroud: 6

Worked hard up front before going off in the second half, but would have hoped to make more of an impact.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Was certainly busy after coming on for Christensen. His calming presence at the back was needed as Sheffield United caused Chelsea problems in the second half.

Kai Havertz: 6

Didn’t see too much of the ball after coming on as his team were under pressure at the other end for large spells.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Capped the win with a fine goal, taking down Chilwell’s cross and firing home.







