Chelsea set to sign Portuguese prospect Quenda

Chelsea are set to snap up highly-rated Sporting youngster Geovany Quenda.

A deal appears to have been agreed for the winger, 17, to move to Stamford Bridge in 2026.

He has been pursued by a number of European clubs and, with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim having previously been at Sporting, was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But Chelsea appear to have won the race to sign him.

Quenda, who can play on either wing, has already made 43 first-appearances for Sporting, sporting two goals.







