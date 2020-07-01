West Ham v Chelsea player ratings
A last-minute West Ham goal condemned Chelsea to a derby defeat at the London Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6
Left badly exposed for all three West Ham goals. Could arguably have done better for the first, when he was slow to come for the ball.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 6
Beaten in the air for the first Hammers goal. Fairly solid overall.
Andreas Christensen: 6
Probably the best of Chelsea’s back line on a night they struggled badly.
Antonio Rudiger: 5
Poor, especially when beaten for the winning goal – one of several times the German was caught out.
Marcos Alonso: 5
Also poor. Far too slow to react in the build-up to the winning goal.
N’Golo Kante: 6
Competed in midfield but was another Chelsea player short of his best.
Ross Barkley: 6
Started well but faded before being taken off in the second half.
Mateo Kovacic: 6
Showed some nice touches and took up some good positions, but also seemed to run out of ideas before being substituted.
Willian: 7
Delivered for Chelsea again. Put them ahead with a cool penalty and later equalised with a free-kick. Was always busy and a problem for the home defence.
Tammy Abraham: 6
Nothing much went his way in terms of clear-cut chances. Worked hard before being replaced by Olivier Giroud but would have hoped to have made more of an impact.
Christian Pulisic: 7
Missed a great chance to score in the first half but his overall display was impressive again. Won the penalty and was bright and creative throughout.
Mason Mount: 7
Lively after coming on early in the second half.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6
Gave Chelsea a physical presence in midfield after being brought on.
Olivier Giroud: 6
Caused West Ham problems after his introduction but missed a decent chance to score.