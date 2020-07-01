West Ham v Chelsea player ratings

A last-minute West Ham goal condemned Chelsea to a derby defeat at the London Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Left badly exposed for all three West Ham goals. Could arguably have done better for the first, when he was slow to come for the ball.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Beaten in the air for the first Hammers goal. Fairly solid overall.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Probably the best of Chelsea’s back line on a night they struggled badly.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

Poor, especially when beaten for the winning goal – one of several times the German was caught out.

Marcos Alonso: 5

Also poor. Far too slow to react in the build-up to the winning goal.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Competed in midfield but was another Chelsea player short of his best.

Ross Barkley: 6

Started well but faded before being taken off in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Showed some nice touches and took up some good positions, but also seemed to run out of ideas before being substituted.

Willian: 7

Delivered for Chelsea again. Put them ahead with a cool penalty and later equalised with a free-kick. Was always busy and a problem for the home defence.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Nothing much went his way in terms of clear-cut chances. Worked hard before being replaced by Olivier Giroud but would have hoped to have made more of an impact.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Missed a great chance to score in the first half but his overall display was impressive again. Won the penalty and was bright and creative throughout.

Mason Mount: 7

Lively after coming on early in the second half.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Gave Chelsea a physical presence in midfield after being brought on.

Olivier Giroud: 6

Caused West Ham problems after his introduction but missed a decent chance to score.







