Chelsea v Man Utd player ratings



Chelsea cruised past Manchester United and into the FA Cup final with a superb 3-1 win. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the one-sided victory at Wembley.

Willy Caballero: 7

Caught well, distributed well and looked confident throughout.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Without doubt Azpilicueta is ideally suited to playing on the right side of a back three. He was at his dominant best at the back and also took responsibility in attack on numerous occasions.

Kurt Zouma: 6

He had one or two shaky moments but played his part in a fine defensive performance

Antonio Rudiger: 7

The German enjoyed having greater security around him and his level of performance reflected that – and also rubbed off on those around him.

Reece James: 8

James is another who clearly benefits from the wing-back system where his natural attacking instincts are allowed to flourish. He was great on the ball, strong and aggressive in the tackle and in the air, and always posed a threat going forward.

Jorginho: 7

A performance that proved to his doubters just how valuable he can be. He set the tempo in midfield, filled in any gaps when any of the back three or Mateo Kovacic burst forward and rarely wasted possession.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

The Croatian was brilliant from start to finish, linking play from back to front and showing boundless energy to match his clear quality on the ball. Kovacic’s ability to run from deep and commit midfielders was crucial to a brilliant team display.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Like James, the Spaniard has all the attributes to play as a wing-back, where his lack of pace is rarely exploited and his attacking qualities are given every chance to shine.

Mason Mount: 9

Chelsea’s standout performer. Mount led the high press, scored a goal (albeit slightly gifted to him) and brought skill and composure to go with his trademark work-rate and enthusiasm.

Willian: 8

Willian stepped up his performance in the absence of Christian Pulisic and ensured Olivier Giroud was never isolated. He attacked persistently and did some admirable defensive work too.

Olivier Giroud: 8

The four-time FA Cup winner was magnificent, providing a focal point, scoring the all-important opener and allowing the midfield to run from deep safe in the knowledge the ball was always likely to stick up front.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5

A needless challenge conceded the penalty which brought Manchester United’s only goal late on.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Brought more movement and energy in his brief time on the pitch and so nearly laid on a fourth goal in stoppage time with a brilliant run and delightful flick that resulted in Hudson-Odoi blasting his shot over.







