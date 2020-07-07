Crystal Palace v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea survived a shaky second-half performance to hold on for 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the victory at Selhurst Park.



Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

He got away with a disastrous early kick and was beaten by sheer pace for Wilfried Zaha’s brilliant strike, but his fingertip save from Scott Dann’s close-range header was sensational.

Reece James: 6

Both goals came down the young defender’s side, although he was played into trouble for the opener. He sent in several lovely crosses and made timely tackles and interceptions.

Andreas Christensen: 6

The Dane had played well, but then got completely wrong-footed in the build up to Christian Benteke's goal moments after Chelsea went 3-1 up, showing there is still work to do with his concentration levels.









Kurt Zouma: 6

Zouma was slow to close down Zaha for the Palace goal, showing his decision making and awareness remains a concern. He had a testy evening dealing with Benteke, but his tackling and aerial strength stood out and he made a couple of crucial interventions.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

As dependable as ever, Azpilicueta gave a typically no-frills defensive performance although he was limited in his attacking influence with Palace on top.

Billy Gilmour: 6

A performance full of character and confidence playing in the crucial holding role, but like his team-mates he then faded as the inexperienced midfield got over-run by a Palace side who upped their tempo considerably.

Mason Mount: 7

He was exceptional before for 35 minutes. Like those around him, he struggled to get a grip of an increasingly frantic midfield thereafter but always posed a goal threat and blossomed again when Jorginho came on.









Ross Barkley: 6

Barkley was every bit as good as Mount for the majority of the first half, but was barely noticeable in the second period before being replaced.

Willian: 7

The Brazilian set up the first goal for Olivier Giroud, with a big helping hand from the unfortunate Gary Cahill, and also played his part in Christian Pulisic’s thumping second. He was dangerous and incisive throughout and his work-rate was impressive, but his set-piece delivery was predictably flaky and his poor pass put James in trouble for the Zaha strike.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Yet another dazzling display by the American winger. Pulisic’s stonking finish after a brilliant shift of the ball was sensational and he was threatening and dangerous every time he had the ball.

Oliver Giroud: 6

A simple finish, his fifth goal in his previous eight Premier League games, was well taken but he was not as influential with his link-up play as he usually is.

Tammy Abraham: 6

A glorious finish five minutes after coming on ultimately proved the difference but he wasted a great chance after that and some ludicrously casual defensive work out wide so nearly led to an in injury-time equaliser for Scott Dann.









Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Made the Abraham goal with a surging run, clever delayed pass and sumptuous flicked pass and was excellent during his 25-minute cameo.

Jorginho: 6

The much-maligned Italy international brought much-needed composure and controlled the game after coming in the latter stages. His experience and know-how settled an increasingly edgy side.








