Chelsea outcast to join Aston Villa on loan



Danny Drinkwater is set to join Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

The midfielder, 29, recently completed an unsuccessful loan spell at Burnley.

He has failed to make an impact at Chelsea since a £40m move from Leicester and is not in Blues boss Frank Lampard’s plans.

Villa boss Dean Smith has moved to bring in Drinkwater after John McGinn was sidelined by a fractured ankle.

Drinkwater is due to undergo a medical and finalise his move later today.







