Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea coasted to victory over Newcastle in their first match back following the international break. Here’s how we rated Frank Lampard’s players in the 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

Edoaud Mendy: 6

He caught well, remained focused and finally got to make a save with just over 10 minutes remaining. Mendy now has seven clean sheets in nine games for Chelsea.









Reece James: 8

Another mightily impressive performance from James. He was always available – and effective – in attack, and imposing almost to the point of arrogant in defence.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

A faultless defensive display, albeit the German was hardly tested during a one-sided contest in which the Magpies showed practically no ambition apart from a decent spell at the start of second period. He also made a fine late block to stop substitute Andy Carroll getting on the scoresheet.

Kurt Zouma: 8

The Frenchman has begun to flourish playing alongside Thiago Silva and seemed to lap up the added responsibility in the Brazilian’s absence. Zouma’s ever-growing confidence was obvious, both in his defensive work and in possession, as he took the lead central-defensive role alongside Rudiger.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Another rock-solid performance from the England left-back, whose presence led to the vital opening goal. Chilwell remained a key component in Chelsea’s dominance and was never troubled when defending his own goal.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Kante’s return to the defensive holding role continues to bring rich rewards for him and the team. His imperious presence spreads confidence and he still manages to burst forward when the time is right.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

The Croatian’s greater attacking threat saw him retain his role and he justified his selection ahead of Jorginho by linking play, getting in the box and doing his duties at the other end of the pitch.

Mason Mount: 7

As dynamic and influential as ever, Mount’s energy and influence did not dip for a moment despite starting all three of England’s matches during the international break.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

The quality of delivery once again stood out and the stylish Ziyech could easily have laid on a couple of goals, notably when his glorious inswinging cross from the right saw Tammy Abraham’s header tipped over the bar.

Timo Werner: 8

A constant threat playing out wide, Werner did switch off when defending an early free kick-off but apart from that minor indiscretion he was magnificent. He was superb on the break and his run and pass for Abraham’s goal was sensational. He was unlucky not to score with a fine low strike that was well saved but should have had a couple of goals, bobbling an effort wide and then electing to pass to Ziyech when through on goal.

Tammy Abraham: 9

A performance of a striker who knows he has his work cut out to keep his place as his inclusion means Werner is moved away from the central role. Abraham showed tremendous work-rate, led the line well and took his goal – his third in three club games – with great composure.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Hudson-Odoi was lively and clearly intent on making an impression, which he did with a couple of snaking runs from right to left.

Emerson Palmieri: 6

Steady after coming on late on to give Chilwell a rest







