Chelsea looking to complete £105m Fernandez deal

Chelsea are looking to complete the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez after indicating they are willing to meet the £105m release clause in his contract.

The Argentina World Cup-winner is keen to make the move to London but Chelsea want to pay, what would be a record fee for a Premier League club, over six instalments to comply with profit and sustainability rules.







If the 22-year-old who won the Best Young Player award at the World Cup does move to Stamford Bridge, his fee would surpass the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa 18 months ago.

Should the deal go through before 11pm (GMT) on Tuesday, it would take Chelsea’s spending since the closure of the summer transfer window to almost £600m.







