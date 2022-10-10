Kante misses Chelsea training ahead of AC Milan clash

N’Golo Kante did not take part in a Chelsea training session on the eve of the Champions League game against AC Milan.

Kante, out since limping off against Tottenham with a hamstring injury on 14 August, recently returned to training.

But he missed Monday’s session and looks unlikely to be in the squad for the trip to Italy.

Wesley Fofana and Hakim Ziyech are also out injured.

Blues boss Graham Potter said last week that Kante’s previous injury problems means it is important not to rush the midfielder back.

“He’s doing more integration with the team. He’s still not ready for the weekend but he’s getting closer,” said Potter.

“It’s about trying to get him back fit and getting him as ready as we can so that he can sustain a period of play.

“He’s been in and out with injuries, so we have to make sure that when he’s back he’s back for good.

“I want to make sure that the player is safe and ready to play consistently over a period of time.”







