Chelsea complete signing of Sterling from Man City



Chelsea have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old England forward, who was raised in Wembley and began his career at QPR, returns to west London in a deal worth around £48m. He has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

Sterling spent seven years at City, who signed him from Liverpool in a big-money transfer which netted QPR around £8m as part of the deal which saw him move to Anfield.



