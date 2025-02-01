Chelsea and Palace discussing Chilwell loan move

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Ben Chilwell on loan from Chelsea.

The England international left-back is not in head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans and is among a number of Blues players available for a move.

Talks between Chelsea and Palace are taking place about a possible move to Selhurst Park for Chilwell, who was signed from Leicester for £50m in 2020.

He has not made a league appearances this season – his only outing of the campaign so far was as a substitute against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in September.







