Brighton v Chelsea teams: Werner, Havertz & RLC start, Azpilicueta dropped, Albion duo miss out

Chelsea striker Timo Werner
New signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz make their Premier League debuts for Chelsea and there is also a starting place for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Cesar Azpilicueta misses out – the club captain is on the bench, with Reece James starting at right-back and Marcos Alonso getting the nod at left-back.


Adam Lallana makes his debut for Brighton, who are without the injured Davy Propper and Jose Izquiedero.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner.
Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Barkley, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta.

Brighton: Ryan, Webster, Dunk, White, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay.
Subs: Steele, Stephens, Connolly, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Burn, Veltman.